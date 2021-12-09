Centrica (LON:CNA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Centrica (LON:CNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.33) target price on the integrated energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CNA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 76 ($1.01) to GBX 112 ($1.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.89) to GBX 70 ($0.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 58 ($0.77) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 83.17 ($1.10).

Centrica stock traded up GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 67.90 ($0.90). 4,289,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,038,615. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 39.84 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 69.82 ($0.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 61.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 55.05.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

