Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Ceres Power (LON:CWR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,560 ($20.69) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.54% from the stock’s current price.

Ceres Power stock opened at GBX 1,016 ($13.47) on Wednesday. Ceres Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 820.50 ($10.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,626 ($21.56). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,107.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,068.41. The stock has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -160.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 23.28 and a current ratio of 23.66.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

