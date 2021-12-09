Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 18,637 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $15,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,908,515,000 after acquiring an additional 266,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,128,000 after acquiring an additional 284,171 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Twilio by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after acquiring an additional 985,437 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total transaction of $535,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,315 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $279.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,101. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.00 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

