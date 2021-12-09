Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,139 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,153 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,968 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.68. The stock had a trading volume of 19,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,910. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $145.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.03.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.