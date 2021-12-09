Cerity Partners LLC Has $15.88 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $15,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Amundi bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,367,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after buying an additional 1,609,414 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,729,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,171,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMC traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.83. 6,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.25. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $174.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

