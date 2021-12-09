Cerity Partners LLC Has $18.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,697 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.14.

NYSE BA traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.01. 66,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,395,095. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.14 and its 200-day moving average is $224.80. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $188.00 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

