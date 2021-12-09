Cerity Partners LLC Has $41.30 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,168 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $41,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.99. 186,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,404,953. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

