Cerity Partners LLC Has $53.34 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.2% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $53,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

TMO stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $639.16. 3,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $614.54 and its 200-day moving average is $556.42. The company has a market cap of $251.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

