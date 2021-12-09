Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $33,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $317.59. 5,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,151. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

