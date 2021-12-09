Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,204 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,751 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.11. 23,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,540,356. The company has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus raised their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.15.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

