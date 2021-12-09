Cerity Partners LLC Sells 390 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.84.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $527.45. 17,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,367. The company has a market capitalization of $233.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $560.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $498.00 and a 200 day moving average of $449.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

