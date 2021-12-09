Cerity Partners LLC Sells 4,161 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 0.8% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $37,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in PayPal by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,856,000 after buying an additional 929,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.03. The stock had a trading volume of 75,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,291,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.40 and its 200 day moving average is $261.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

