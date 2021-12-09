CFM Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.1% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $342.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $347.04.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.44.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

