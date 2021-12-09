CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys 311 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 1.0% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after buying an additional 619,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after buying an additional 341,969 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,415,000 after purchasing an additional 305,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,014,000 after purchasing an additional 182,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $674.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $636.94 and its 200 day moving average is $600.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $683.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

