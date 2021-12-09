CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $234,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 91,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 157.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM stock opened at $183.96 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.98.

