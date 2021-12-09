CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,682,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,988,000 after purchasing an additional 552,456 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after acquiring an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD opened at $208.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.20. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.89 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.53 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,296 shares of company stock valued at $41,929,288. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.96.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.