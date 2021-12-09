CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,099,000 after buying an additional 8,002,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 210.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,675,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,845 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASO stock opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASO. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock worth $825,694,983. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

