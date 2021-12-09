CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Sprout Social makes up approximately 1.1% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sprout Social worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 0.7% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 71.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of SPT opened at $106.70 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.78.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $56,466.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $40,661.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,319 shares of company stock worth $23,141,573. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

