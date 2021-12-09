CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.54 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock opened at $82.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.55 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.