CFM Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 86.6% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 167,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,229,000 after buying an additional 77,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $144.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.14. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

