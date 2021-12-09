CFM Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.2% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 400,626 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 20,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $398.29 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $383.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

