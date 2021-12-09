CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,992.48.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,728.91 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,773.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,719.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

