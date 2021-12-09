CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,698 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.5% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

XOM opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $263.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.