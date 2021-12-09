CHADS VC (CHADS) Price Tops $0.0555 on Exchanges

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $10,073.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00042924 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.49 or 0.00218889 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,471,195 coins and its circulating supply is 46,350,291 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

