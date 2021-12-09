Chainswap (ASAP) Price Reaches $0.15

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Chainswap has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $6,950.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chainswap has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00043079 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.94 or 0.00221349 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

ASAP is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,780,688 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

