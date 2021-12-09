Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU)’s stock price rose 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 21,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 108,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a market capitalization of C$32.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

About Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Chakana Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chakana Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.