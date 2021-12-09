Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.17

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.17 and traded as high as C$4.45. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$4.36, with a volume of 1,042,348 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Champion Iron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.94.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.33.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$331.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Company Profile (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.