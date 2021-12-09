Chan Pin Chong Sells 25,384 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of KLIC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.30. 2,573,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,665. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Capital International Investors raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,961 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30,848.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 764,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,551,000 after acquiring an additional 761,953 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,183.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,300,000 after acquiring an additional 489,044 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

