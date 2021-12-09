Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 295.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,324,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968,018 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 21.8% during the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 55.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,186,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,558 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 70.2% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,760,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 224.4% in the third quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after buying an additional 1,579,250 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHNG opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

