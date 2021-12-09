Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $803.21.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $642.07 on Thursday. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $585.45 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $695.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $724.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,540 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after acquiring an additional 321,647 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after acquiring an additional 356,510 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

