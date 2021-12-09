ChatCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.27 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.27 million and $64,932.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,718.41 or 0.99276956 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00047233 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00032480 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.41 or 0.00830958 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

