ChatCoin Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $64,932.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,718.41 or 0.99276956 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00047233 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00032480 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.41 or 0.00830958 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

