Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $282.11

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 282.11 ($3.74) and traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.85). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 279 ($3.70), with a volume of 108,707 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £418.91 million and a P/E ratio of 9.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 287.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 282.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 47.80 and a current ratio of 49.35.

About Chesnara (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

