Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $118.45 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $119.26. The stock has a market cap of $228.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,801 shares of company stock worth $43,659,937 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

