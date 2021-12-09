Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 11,389 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,900 shares of company stock worth $2,739,457 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FANG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.16.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $113.63 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $117.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.