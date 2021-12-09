Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Evergy worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,935,000 after acquiring an additional 321,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,374,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,918,000 after acquiring an additional 117,739 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,517,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $66.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.95%.

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 20,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 213,935 shares of company stock worth $13,684,279 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.