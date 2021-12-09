Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $8.64 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,174 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,113,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,374,000 after buying an additional 6,525,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,264,000 after buying an additional 6,156,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,643,000 after buying an additional 5,970,795 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

