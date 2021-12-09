Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,963,000 after buying an additional 33,253 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,595,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 13.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.62.

CBOE stock opened at $131.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.64. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.95.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

