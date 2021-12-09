Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,941 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $9,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.95.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

