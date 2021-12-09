China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.89. China Finance Online shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 20,977 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $16.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.88% of China Finance Online worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

China Finance Online Co, Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

