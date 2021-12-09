Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11,985.37

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11,985.37 and traded as high as $12,804.34. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $12,804.34, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11,985.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11,109.16.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

