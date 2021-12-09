Christopher Gibson Sells 3,125 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $64,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RXRX traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $18.84. 1,538,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,715. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $676,017,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $140,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $97,934,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $86,822,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $80,724,000. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

