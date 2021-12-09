Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.63

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.63 and traded as high as $41.17. Chunghwa Telecom shares last traded at $41.03, with a volume of 67,484 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 140.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

