Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De Sells 32,974 Shares

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 32,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $3,132,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.54. 1,294,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,025. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.85 and its 200 day moving average is $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $96.26.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

