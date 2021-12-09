CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.28.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIXX. CIBC raised their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE CIXX opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 102,120 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter worth about $740,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 128.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

