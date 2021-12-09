Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.57

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as low as $0.40. Cielo shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 81,482 shares trading hands.

CIOXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cielo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cielo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.58%.

Cielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

