Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.29). Cinemark reported earnings per share of ($2.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.43. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 6.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 13.6% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 5.2% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

