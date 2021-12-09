Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,205 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.66% of Ciner Resources worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSE CINR opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $332.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.75. Ciner Resources LP has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Ciner Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.24%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciner Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

