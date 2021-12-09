Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS opened at $450.98 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.62 and a fifty-two week high of $452.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $425.88 and a 200-day moving average of $397.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Bank of America increased their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.70.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 over the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

