Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) – Research analysts at Dawson James issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, December 6th. Dawson James analyst J. Kolbert forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTXR. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.49. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXR. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1,573.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 158,081 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

