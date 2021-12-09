Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) – Research analysts at Dawson James issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, December 6th. Dawson James analyst J. Kolbert forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTXR. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXR. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1,573.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 158,081 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Citius Pharmaceuticals
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.
